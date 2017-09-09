James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to.
When James shares how he fell into a boy band wormhole recently, Liam Payne shows up with The Filharmonic to challenge Corden's claim that boy bands are superior to solo artists, settling it with a riff-off featuring music from *NSYNC, George Michael, Hansen and One Direction.
James asks Emma Bunton about a rumor she's coming off a long night out in Los Angeles, and learns she got another tattoo after a few drinks -- the third tattoo she's gotten this summer.
Late Late Show music guest Billy Idol performs his classic song "White Wedding" for the Stage 56 audience.
After James asks Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about his musical abilities, James and Lin-Manuel Miranda start to workshop what a "Game of Thrones" musical would sound like.
After seeing one of Ray Romano's sons, Matt, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' angling for a girlfriend, James asks Ray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help Greg, Ray's other son -- who works at The Late Late Show-- choose a date from among three single women in the audience.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.