Dad Dies Trying to Protect His 2-Year-Old From Carjackers: 'We B - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dad Dies Trying to Protect His 2-Year-Old From Carjackers: 'We Blindly Lost a Beautiful Soul'

Updated: Sep 9, 2017 10:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.