Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and All the Hottest Looks at Harper's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and All the Hottest Looks at Harper's Bazaar's 'Icons' Red Carpet

Updated: Sep 9, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.