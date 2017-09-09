Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen responders - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen responders

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To honor the sacrifices emergency responders made during the 9/11 terror attack, first responders and civilians put themselves in their boots.

Firefighters, police officers, military personnel and civilians climbed 110 flights of stairs--the same number as in the twin towers--at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront as part of a yearly tradition honoring the men and women who died trying to save others.

Each participants wore the name of a fallen emergency responder who lost their life during the tragedy. 

The living memorial raises money for organizations that benefit firefighters and their families in San Diego. 

