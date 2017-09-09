Man on motorcycle hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash that closed lanes of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido.



Officers responded at about 10:52 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle that was struck by a car near Kit Carson Park, according to Escondido Police Sgt. Eric Olson.



The motorcyclist, identified only as a 52-year-old man, was taken to Palomar Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Further details on his condition were unknown.



All southbound lanes of Bear Valley Parkway were shut for at least two hours, and northbound traffic was limited to one lane.



All lanes were later re-opened.



The driver of the car, identified as a 32-year-old man, was not injured.