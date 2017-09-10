Southbound I-5 to be closed in La Jolla each night through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in La Jolla will be closed over the next five nights, beginning Sunday, for a bridge construction project.
The closures will begin at 9:30 p.m. each night, with the lanes open again at 5 a.m. in time for the morning commute, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
The closure will extend from the 805 split to La Jolla Village Drive, SANDAG officials said. Drivers will be detoured down the 805.
Southbound lanes will also be closed at night in upcoming weeks. Northbound lanes will be subject to nighttime closures next month.
The new bridge will link portions of the sprawling UC San Diego campus.
Several local veterans gathered above Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon to protest the upcoming Miramar Air Show. They held banners on the Carroll Canyon Road bridge in hopes of encouraging the public not to attend the annual show. The group says the event glorifies war and acts as a misleading way to recruit youth. They're planning on continuing their protest every Thursday until the airshow later this month.
A report of a possible abduction of a 9-year-old Escondido boy was determined to be unfounded, police said Sunday.
Rashaad Penny got his first season as San Diego State's featured back off to great start, running for 197 yards against UC Davis.
San Diego County sheriff's deputies called off the search for a 62-year-old San Marcos man Saturday after the body of a man was found.
A man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash that closed lanes of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido. Officers responded at about 10:52 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle that was struck by a car near Kit Carson Park, according to Escondido Police Sgt. Eric Olson.
As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, one local veteran is making sure the victims of Hurricane Harvey are not forgotten by leading a grassroots effort to collect supplies here in San Diego and drive them to Texas.
Hundreds of electric vehicle enthusiasts got inside and behind the wheel of models from brands like Tesla and BMW Saturday at the 5th annual Electric Vehicle Day hosted by San Diego Gas and Electric.
To honor the sacrifices emergency responders made during the 9/11 terror attack, first responders and civilians put themselves in their boots.