Southbound I-5 to be closed in La Jolla each night through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in La Jolla will be closed over the next five nights, beginning Sunday, for a bridge construction project.



The closures will begin at 9:30 p.m. each night, with the lanes open again at 5 a.m. in time for the morning commute, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.



The closure will extend from the 805 split to La Jolla Village Drive, SANDAG officials said. Drivers will be detoured down the 805.



Southbound lanes will also be closed at night in upcoming weeks. Northbound lanes will be subject to nighttime closures next month.



The new bridge will link portions of the sprawling UC San Diego campus.