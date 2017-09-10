Report of abduction in Escondido determined to be unfounded

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A report of a possible abduction of a 9-year-old Escondido boy was determined to be unfounded, police said Sunday.



Escondido police received a report that the boy was possibly taken at about 11:22 a.m. by a man and a woman near the intersection of Escondido Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to a press release.



After an investigation that police said was impeded by a language barrier, it was found that no abduction occurred.



The abduction report arose after the boy, riding his bicycle on Washington Avenue, lost sight of his brother and father who were on their way to the Escondido Transit Center to catch a bus to San Diego.



The child became very upset and two people in the area stopped to check on him, at which point the child fled, which police said sparked concerns about a kidnapping.



The boy was found to be safe with his father in San Diego, police said.