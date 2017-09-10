Police: Amber Alert issued for 3 boys taken by mom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Amber Alert issued for 3 boys taken by mom

Posted:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have issued an Amber Alert for three boys believed to have been abducted by their mother.

The boys are 6, 8 and 9 years old and were last seen early Sunday morning and were taken from a home on the southwest side of Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they could be in imminent danger and that their mother, 28-year-old Laria Anderson, may be armed with a handgun.

Police believe they could be in a silver 2009 Kia Spectra.
 

