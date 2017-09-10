J.J. Watt Emotionally Hoists Texas Flag at Houston Home Opener After Raising Millions for Harvey Relief

After a 2016 season lost to injury, J.J. Watt made his return to the football field on Sunday, and it was even more emotional than anyone could have expected.
The celebrated Texans linebacker hoisted the Lone Star State flag as he made his way out of the tunnel for his team’s home opener a...
Leah Remini took home the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series for her A&E docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath over the weekend, and the actress was brought to tears by the emotional win.
Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids were in Canada for the premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, and the proud mom couldn't have looked more excited to spend some fun time with her children.