Locals brave Hurricane Irma to provide assistance

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night.

The category two storm knocked out power for millions with its powerful winds and pounding rain.

Local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.

News 8's Heather Hope has a cousin Lisa who is a dispatcher in the Miami area, where water got in her home and she shared video of the damage.

In Naples, the storm struck down early Sunday, socking the city with serious winds and rain.

The San Diego Red Cross sent volunteers to Tallahassee.

Mike Criscuelo and Ken Hansen arrived after spending four days on the road.

The pair drove from California in an emergency response vehicle, so they can deliver food and water to communities impacted by the hurricane.

San Diego's firefighters are also making their way to Florida after just returning home from rescue efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The task force helping with Irma doubled to 80 members, who could stay from 10 days to a month helping wherever needed.

On Florida's east coast, a major concern has been tornadoes, including one in Fort Lauderdale and

another that caused damage in Palm Bay.

In Miami, construction cranes snapped and collapsed in the howling winds and water flooded streets downtown.

In Tampa, dogs played in the bay because Irma actually blew the water out into the Gulf of Mexico and as conditions deteriorate in the city, all that water is expected to return in a storm surge of more than 8 feet.

Irma prompted one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history and many took to storm shelters.

"Millions of Floridians are being impacted by this storm," said Governor Rick Scott. "This is a life-threatening situation."

Many in the state were left without power on Sunday night and in some places a curfew was in place until Monday morning