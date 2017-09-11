Diane Kruger Cozies Up to Norman Reedus, Takes Silly Selfies at - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Diane Kruger Cozies Up to Norman Reedus, Takes Silly Selfies at the US Open: Pics!

Updated: Sep 11, 2017 4:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.