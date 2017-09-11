President Trump on 9/11: ‘America cannot be intimidated’

Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.
Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.
The weather will remain warm Monday across San Diego County with temperatures about average or slightly above average.
As the nation remembers the events of September 11, Norbert Kubilus, the President of Coleman University, shares his memory of that day.
Hundreds laced up their walking shoes in Coronado on Sunday and raised money for a good cause. The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego hosted a 5K at Tidelands Park. News 8's own Shannon Handy served as emcee of the event. Now in its second year, the walk raises money to help educate people about what signs to look for when it comes to cervical cancer. Of the more than 700 people who took part in the walk, 60 are survivors.
Hundreds laced up their walking shoes in Coronado on Sunday and raised money for a good cause. The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego hosted a 5K at Tidelands Park. News 8's own Shannon Handy served as emcee of the event. Now in its second year, the walk raises money to help educate people about what signs to look for when it comes to cervical cancer. Of the more than 700 people who took part in the walk, 60 are survivors.
News 8 has some great news to share! Our family grew this weekend when our regular weekend anchor Alicia Summers delivered her baby. Jayden Ash Summers was born Saturday weighing eight pounds, 13 ounces. We are happy to announce that both mom and baby are happy and healthy. Congratulations to Alicia, her husband Jayson and Jayden's big brother Ashton!
News 8 has some great news to share! Our family grew this weekend when our regular weekend anchor Alicia Summers delivered her baby. Jayden Ash Summers was born Saturday weighing eight pounds, 13 ounces. We are happy to announce that both mom and baby are happy and healthy. Congratulations to Alicia, her husband Jayson and Jayden's big brother Ashton!
Surfing is a difficult sport as it is: it takes balance, strength and good coordination. Now throw in visual impairment and spinal cord injuries. The sport can be extra challenging for those with physical disabilities. But Sunday, the labels were taken away, allowing everyone to just be called one thing. And that's "surfer."
Surfing is a difficult sport as it is: it takes balance, strength and good coordination. Now throw in visual impairment and spinal cord injuries. The sport can be extra challenging for those with physical disabilities. But Sunday, the labels were taken away, allowing everyone to just be called one thing. And that's "surfer."
Several local veterans gathered above Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon to protest the upcoming Miramar Air Show. They held banners on the Carroll Canyon Road bridge in hopes of encouraging the public not to attend the annual show. The group says the event glorifies war and acts as a misleading way to recruit youth. They're planning on continuing their protest every Thursday until the airshow later this month.
Several local veterans gathered above Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon to protest the upcoming Miramar Air Show. They held banners on the Carroll Canyon Road bridge in hopes of encouraging the public not to attend the annual show. The group says the event glorifies war and acts as a misleading way to recruit youth. They're planning on continuing their protest every Thursday until the airshow later this month.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in La Jolla will be closed over the next five nights, beginning Sunday, for a bridge construction project.
A report of a possible abduction of a 9-year-old Escondido boy was determined to be unfounded, police said Sunday.