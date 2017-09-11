UN to vote on watered-down new sanctions against North Korea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UN to vote on watered-down new sanctions against North Korea

Posted: Updated:
A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote late Monday on a new watered-down sanctions resolution against North Korea that eliminates initial U.S. demands to ban all oil imports to the country and freeze international assets of the government and its leader Kim Jong Un.

The draft agreed to late Sunday after final negotiations between the U.S. and China, the North's ally and main trading partner, also eliminates a U.S. proposal to authorize the use force to board nine named ships, which it said violated previous U.N. sanctions resolutions, to carry out inspections.

The draft, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, would ban North Korea from importing natural gas liquids and cap its import of refined petroleum products and crude oil. It would also ban all textile exports — a key source of hard currency.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Locals brave Hurricane Irma to provide assistance

    Locals brave Hurricane Irma to provide assistance

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:18:31 GMT

    Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.

     

    Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.

     

  • Shelter to Soldier: Saving two lives at one time

    Shelter to Soldier: Saving two lives at one time

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:01:18 GMT

    Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.

     

    Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.

     

  • Cooler temperatures expected throughout San Diego County

    Cooler temperatures expected throughout San Diego County

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-09-11 13:25:42 GMT

    The weather will remain warm Monday across San Diego County with temperatures about average or slightly above average. 

     

    The weather will remain warm Monday across San Diego County with temperatures about average or slightly above average. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.