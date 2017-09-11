Looters Caught on Camera Ransacking a Foot Locker Store During Hurricane Irma

Police in Florida have arrested several people they said were caught looting stores and homes left empty during Hurricane Irma.
A pair of Florida law enforcement officials died over the weekend while responding to Hurricane Irma.
The ex-husband of a Texas mother of two who disappeared a day before Hurricane Harvey has been arrested after her body was found Saturday.
A woman delivered her own baby in Miami on Sunday as Hurricane Irma began slamming Florida, preventing paramedics from reaching the mom.
After Former Fox News host Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son was found dead Friday night, the grieving father said there is no evidence of self-harm.
A kind-hearted boy is looking out for those who Hurricane Irma may affect in Florida even before the storm hits.
A Philadelphia father was killed after he refused to give up his keys to carjackers while his 2-year-old was in the backseat.