EXCLUSIVE: For Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ Death Is Only the Beginning

This year, 43 performers were nominated for their first Primetime Emmy Award. While there are a handful of newcomers, many of them—Bill Camp, Ann Dowd, Jackie Hoffman, Gerald McRaney and BD Wong—come with years of Hollywood experience and hundreds of episodes of TV under their belt. Even...
Life hasn’t changed much for Milo Ventimiglia since he earned his first Emmy nomination for playing patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us, but the spotlight on him has seemingly intensified. A veteran in the business but a novice when it comes to awards chatter, Ventimiglia is handling the ...
Stephen Glover was certain that Atlanta was going to be an acquired taste, and as a first-time screenwriter, he was fine with letting the show, created by his brother and star Donald Glover, find its voice in its first season.
Longtime stage and screen actor Bill Camp nearly quit Hollywood 15 years ago, citing a distaste for endless auditions and unsatisfying roles. Lured back after a two-year hiatus, Camp has built a steady career of supporting roles in award-winning films -- 12 Years a Slave, Birdman or (The Une...
When Ron Cephas Jones signed up to play Randall’s estranged birth father, William, on This Is Us, he knew he was on the cusp of something special. What he didn’t know at the time was that his long-overdue moment in the spotlight was about to come.