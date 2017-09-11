EXCLUSIVE: 'Handmaid's Tale' Director Reed Morano Calls 3 Female Nominees in Her Category 'Progress'

Jennifer Lopez is scoring some major brownie points!
The singer's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, took to Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing an adorable video of Lopez giving his 9-year-old daughter, Ella, singing lessons.
