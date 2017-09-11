9/11 Anniversary: Local ceremonies take place to honor the fallen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks and 16 years later people all across the U.S. make sure those names are never forgotten.



There were several 9/11 events over the weekend and even more were held Monday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that tragic day.



In Valley Center, the local community read the names of the fallen during the terror attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.



Over the weekend, a number of firefighters participated in the Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel. Each participant wore the name of a first responder killed in the attack and that participant then finished the climb for the person they represented.



People from New York City Fire Department rushed into the towers and evacuated, and they didn't think twice. In turn, we do these climbs so we can honor them, those that made the ultimate sacrifice, Eric Hille, San Miguel Fire Rescue said.



Another event located on the Midway Museum will begin at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute and a reading of the names of our fallen heroes.

