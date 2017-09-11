Pope asks 'pro-life' Trump to rethink young migrant decision

Here at KFMB Stations, our hearts go out to those devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. PLEASE HELP American Red Cross' immediate disaster relief efforts NOW.
The City Council Monday is scheduled to consider how to regulate marijuana activities in San Diego now that recreational use is legal in California.
An Otay Mesa couple whose toddler son was hospitalized after ingesting marijuana at their home was under investigation Monday for possible criminal neglect, police reported.
Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks and 16 years later people all across the U.S. make sure those names are never forgotten.
A woman in her 60s was held down and robbed by two men who broke into her apartment early Monday morning in the Redwood Village neighborhood, police said.
Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.
Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.
The weather will remain warm Monday across San Diego County with temperatures about average or slightly above average.
As the nation remembers the events of September 11, Norbert Kubilus, the President of Coleman University, shares his memory of that day.
Hundreds laced up their walking shoes in Coronado on Sunday and raised money for a good cause. The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego hosted a 5K at Tidelands Park. News 8's own Shannon Handy served as emcee of the event. Now in its second year, the walk raises money to help educate people about what signs to look for when it comes to cervical cancer. Of the more than 700 people who took part in the walk, 60 are survivors.
