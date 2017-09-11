City Council to consider how to regulate marijuana in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council Monday is scheduled to consider how to regulate marijuana activities in San Diego now that recreational use is legal in California.



City staff will present two options to council members, the first of which would allow testing of marijuana and marijuana products in laboratories in industrial zones and commercial zones that prohibit residential uses.



The second would allow testing plus cultivation, distribution and production of marijuana and related products if the business operator obtains a conditional use permit. The activities would be allowed in light and heavy industrial zones.



Under the second option, marijuana production facilities would be limited to a maximum of two per council district. Beyond that, things could get complicated as the council members plunge into the details of the regulations.



Last month, Councilman Chris Cate proposed a long series of security requirements.



Under his plan, applicants would have to submit an outreach plan that outlines how the establishment would positively contribute to the community where it's located and show how the operators would comply with state laws and regulations.



He proposed security requirements related to surveillance cameras, lighting and visitor logs, among other things. He also suggested mandatory reporting to police of significant inventory discrepancies, and when the business or its owners are convicted of a marijuana-related felony.



Among other proposals:



-- cultivation would have to take place indoors, or outdoors within a secured structure;



-- plans would have to be submitted on fire prevention, disease control, prevention of contamination, and maintenance of quality of raw materials and ingredients;



-- prohibiting the use of butane, propane or other flammable gas or vapor;



-- banning signage that's outdoors or visible in public areas;



-- applicants would have to submit a list of owners and individuals with a non-controlling interest in the business; and



-- owners must not have been convicted of a drug-related felony within the past five years.