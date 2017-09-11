Sea turtles return to ocean after rehab at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled to return three rescued olive ridley sea turtles to the ocean Monday.



Named Solstice, Lightning and Tucker, the turtles were rescued from cold waters near Oregon and flown to the park for rehabilitation over the past few years.



According to SeaWorld officials, Solstice, a female, was rescued in December 2014, cared for at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and taken to San Diego two months later. Lightning, also female, was brought into the Oregon facility in December 2015 and flown to San Diego the following March.



Tucker, a male, was taken in by the Seaside Aquarium in Oregon in December 2015, transferred to an aquarium in Seattle, then airlifted to SeaWorld in April last year.



Olive ridley turtles are the smallest sea turtles in the Pacific Ocean, with a maximum weight of 100 pounds. SeaWorld said the federal endangered species list has them as threatened.