Dozens of Expectant Moms Brave Hurricane Irma at Miami Hospital: 'It Was Really Scary'

A baby bear invades a backyard in Arcadia, Calif., and the homeowners were not afraid at all — but what about when mama bear showed up?
An Oregon mother was arrested after she abandoned her young children in a public park to get a tattoo, authorities said.
A touching photo of a Florida police officer holding hands with a K-9 officer has warmed hearts amid rescue efforts during Hurricane Irma.
The teenager whose online relationship with Anthony Weiner threw Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign into a tailspin and perhaps changed the course of American history has broken her silence.
It's been three years since the death of radio legend Casey Kasem, and the war between his surviving family members rages on.
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, many are asking whether reporters, journalists and storm chasers should be putting themselves in harm’s way.
Two pregnant women have been seen sharing a tender embrace after a harrowing night hunkered down while Hurricane Irma raged in Florida.
Business mogul Richard Branson has pledged to aid the recovery of the Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma, sharing photos of the damage his own island suffered to show the storm’s severity.