Green Elementary student uses CPR to save his mom

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was a big collaborative effort that resulted in the life of one very lucky mom being saved - and thankfully countless other students now have the knowledge to be able to do the same.

A local third grader at Green Elementary saved his mother's life -- thanks to his quick thinking and CPR training -- after she collapsed and stopped breathing a couple of months ago.



Last school year in September of 2016, San Diego Unified passed a CPR resolution and announced that they would be teaching their students lifesaving CPR and AED skills in the classroom.

They partnered with the American Heart Association and thanks to a $100,000 county grant, supported by County Supervisor Ron Roberts, they were able to certify their teachers as CPR trainers and educate the students.

San Diego Unified recognized the importance of hands-on CPR training and AED awareness, and is proud to share that they are continuing to train the next generation of lifesavers.