'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby Girl Ember Jean!

Newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan revealed to ET on Monday that they almost split after drama involving fellow contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson caused filming of the ABC series to temporarily shut down in June.
Country star Troy Gentry will be honored during a public memorial at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, before a private internment on Thursday.
The internet has declared that justice has finally come for Barb Holland! On Thursday, the 69th Primetime Emmy Award nominations were revealed, and to the surprise of many Stranger Things fans, Shannon Purser nabbed a nomination for her role as the beloved Barb on the hit Netflix show. ...