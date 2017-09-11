Olivia Newton-John Talks ‘Agonizing’ Second Battle With Cancer: ‘I Couldn’t Walk a Month Ago’

Olivia Newton John is opening up about the “agonizing” pain of her second battle with cancer, a diagnosis which left her unable to walk just weeks ago.
Newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan revealed to ET on Monday that they almost split after drama involving fellow contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson caused filming of the ABC series to temporarily shut down in June.
Country star Troy Gentry will be honored during a public memorial at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, before a private internment on Thursday.