Irma survivors come out, and start posting

(NEWS 8) — As Irma moves on, residents are returning home to hard-hit areas to take stock of the destruction - and they are sharing it on social media.

People living in Irma's path are giving the world a glimpse into just how destructive she was.

Since Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, more and more residents have been documenting the aftermath, which left behind fallen trees, flooded roadways and thousands of damaged structures.

Billionaire Richard Branson shared video Monday taken from his private island in the Bahamas.

His home is hardly recognizable compared to what it looked like before.

Branson wrote:

Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged. But British Virgin Islands Hurricane #Irma story is not about Necker - it is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods.

Together with Hurricane Harvey, it's estimated Irma has caused nearly $300 billion in damage.

Several people lost their lives.

Despite the damage and heartache, many have been sharing how fortunate they feel.

On twitter, Scott Fishman posted a video expressing gratitude:

Small miracles. What could have been. Counting our blessings here in South Florida. #IrmaAftermath #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/IQ4aStwIfM — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 11, 2017

Others are using social media to encourage people to donate.

And people have also been checking in so their loved ones know they're safe.