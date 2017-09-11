Paying tribute by playing tribute to the fallen - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A nonprofit group called Bugles Across America isn't asking for donations... they simply want people to know they'll play "Taps" at every military funeral for free. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Miramar National Cemetery for a touching tribute.  

