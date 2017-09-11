The First Promo for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season of 'The Bachelor' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The First Promo for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season of 'The Bachelor' Is Here: 'Rev Up Your Engines!'

Updated: Sep 11, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.