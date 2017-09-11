Taking stock of what's left after Irma

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Hurricane Irma is leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The storm is now being blamed for six deaths.

This story hits home for News 8's Heather Hope who has family in both Florida and Georgia.

Heather reports with more on how one of her cousins rode out the storm in Fort Lauderdale.

A day after Irma hit in Fort Lauderdale, Heather's cousin Lisa had to drive around downed trees just to get to and from work.

"The traffic lights were out," Lisa said. "It was a struggle getting home with trees down, branches all over the roadway."

After the tropical storm hit water also got in Lisa's home.

"Tennis courts flooded, parking lots flooded, all my patio furniture is inside the house," she said.

Lisa works as a dispatcher for the Miami Sheriff's Department and has been putting in long days because of the storm.

In Jacksonville, Florida, Heather's family there is cleaning up cypress trees that fell down, as they have their generator running.

Flooding took over their neighborhood and the effects of Irma are flowing up to Heather's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Heather's cousin Tamiko Hope took to empty downtown streets next to the new Falcons stadium.

"Just a lot of wind you guys, a lot of wind, a lot of rain," she said and almost lost her umbrella. "Wind is really starting to pick up here."

Despite losing power, Heather's cousin Patricia is prepared.

"I have my kerosene lamps ready," she said. "So we're just kind of sitting here on pins and needles, praying that everything is going to be well."