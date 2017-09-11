Dana Carvey Didn't Know 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Lyrics for 'Wayne's World'

When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.