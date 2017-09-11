Dana Carvey Didn't Know 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Lyrics for 'Wayne's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dana Carvey Didn't Know 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Lyrics for 'Wayne's World'

When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.

