Suicide Prevention Week aims to raise awareness

Suicide is not an easy topic to discuss. So, how do people protect children and make a difference in prevention?
The story of Hurricane Irma hits home for News 8's Heather Hope who has family in both Florida and Georgia.
A package of regulations for marijuana-related businesses in San Diego was approved by the City Council Monday.
A Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was flown to San Diego Monday to join a young Bengal tiger discovered during an alleged smuggling attempt from Mexico.
A traveling 9/11 memorial painting paying tribute to the sacrifices of first responders continues its journey across San Diego County. The dramatic painting spent the last three months on display at the Escondido Fire Department. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more on the response from the community.
A San Diego councilwoman Monday called on the city to take stronger measures along the San Diego River against an outbreak of hepatitis A on the same day that city crews began washing down streets and sidewalks in an effort to control the disease.
A nonprofit group called Bugles Across America isn't asking for donations... they simply want people to know they'll play "Taps" at every military funeral for free.
Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks and 16 years later people all across the U.S. make sure those names are never forgotten.
It was a big collaborative effort that resulted in the life of one very lucky mom being saved - and thankfully countless other students now have the knowledge to be able to do the same.