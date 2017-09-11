Suicide Prevention Week aims to raise awareness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Suicide is not an easy topic to discuss.

So, how do people protect children and make a difference in prevention?

Jessica Van der Stad, area director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention visited Morning Extra to share her story of how suicide has impacted her and what you can do.

National Suicide Prevention Week continues through Sunday.

Some statistics about suicide include:

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US

Each year 44,193 Americans die by suicide

For every suicide, there are 25 attempts

There is no single cause to suicide. It most often occurs when stressors exceed current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition.

AFSP will host the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Oct. 28. Click here for details.