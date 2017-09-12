Detectives investigating suspicious death of man at Mission Valley hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Mission Valley hotel.



The discovery at the Iris Hotel, 625 Hotel Circle S., was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.



After patrol officers noted suspicious trauma to the 37-year old victim's upper body, homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Lt. Mike Holden said. Police did not disclose the nature of those injuries.



The man's name was withheld pending family notification.