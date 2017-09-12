Detectives investigating suspicious death of man at Mission Vall - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Detectives investigating suspicious death of man at Mission Valley hotel

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of: Google Maps Courtesy of: Google Maps

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Mission Valley hotel.

The discovery at the Iris Hotel, 625 Hotel Circle S., was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After patrol officers noted suspicious trauma to the 37-year old victim's upper body, homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Lt. Mike Holden said. Police did not disclose the nature of those injuries.

The man's name was withheld pending family notification.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.