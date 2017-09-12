Detectives investigating suspicious death of man at Mission Valley hotel

Temperatures are expected to be about average Tuesday across San Diego County before a low-pressure system lingering off the coast moves in Wednesday to bring significantly cooler weather.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
A plan to create a $25 million affordable housing trust fund is scheduled to go before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
A Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was flown to San Diego Monday to join a young Bengal tiger discovered during an alleged smuggling attempt from Mexico.
Before lashing Florida, Hurricane Irma devastated islands in the Caribbean. Monday night a local drone pilot was flying out to help with the relief efforts there.
A package of regulations for marijuana-related businesses in San Diego was approved by the City Council Monday.
Suicide is not an easy topic to discuss. So, how do people protect children and make a difference in prevention?
The story of Hurricane Irma hits home for News 8's Heather Hope who has family in both Florida and Georgia.
A traveling 9/11 memorial painting paying tribute to the sacrifices of first responders continues its journey across San Diego County. The dramatic painting spent the last three months on display at the Escondido Fire Department. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more on the response from the community.
