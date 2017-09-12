Apple may test the bounds of iPhone love with a $1,000 model

In this Sept. 5, 2014, file photo, a Chinese man talking on his phone walks into an Apple store in Beijing.

Apple is providing a live stream on its website — but it will only be viewable on the following devices and browsers:

iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later.

Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later.

PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV 4th generation.

(CBS News) - A decade after Apple first introduced the iPhone, consumers and tech industry insiders are eager to see what the company has come up with next. At Apple's annual fall press event Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, updates to the Apple Watch lineup, Apple TV, iOS 11, and more.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific time. It will be the first event held at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, the company's newly constructed "spaceship" headquarters in Cupertino, California.

At a minimum, reports point to upgrades of the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A new, top-of-the-line model, variously referred to as the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Pro, is also widely expected. This newest flagship version could include high-end features like facial-recognition technology; a virtual "home" button in lieu of a physical one; and an edge-to-edge OLED display -- a technology offering brighter, sharper images than the backlit LED displays on current iPhone models.

The flagship phone is expected to come with a flagship price, with estimates putting it at as high as $1,000 to $1,400.

iPhone X/iPhone 8 specs we might see:

Three new phones including two LCD models and an all-new OLED flagship

Curved, edge-to-edge display with True Tone technology and/or Ion-X glass

Virtual home button

Facial recognition alternative to Touch ID

"Wireless" charging (i.e. inductive charging) and/or faster USB-C charging

Dual-lens camera, possibly in a vertical configuration

AR capabilities featuring rear-facing 3D laser for enhanced depth perception

Support for the Apple Pencil

Stainless steel and glass body with a new "side button"

Limited colors with an outside chance of a reflective, mirror-like finish

Upgraded storage and memory, possibly starting at 64GB and 3GB of RAM

Intel or Qualcomm modem

iOS 11 featuring a gesture-based user interface and animated emojis ("Animojis")

Enhanced water resistance or waterproofing

Higher quality earpiece for louder, clearer audio

Apple's next-generation processor (the A10X or A11)

Priced between $1,000 and $1,200 in the US, available in limited quantities to start (international pricing doesn't typically convert directly, but would be roughly £800 to £1,000 or AU$1,250 to AU$1,500)