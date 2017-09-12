Biracial Boy Pushed Off Table With Rope Around His Neck: Family

A Texas couple is suing the Boy Scouts of America after the tragic death of their teen son during a hiking trip.
A New Hampshire boy has been hospitalized after several teens allegedly taunted him with racial slurs and pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, the boy’s family said.
A touching photo of a Florida police officer holding hands with a K-9 officer has warmed hearts amid rescue efforts during Hurricane Irma.
Critics are questioning the motives of a UC Berkeley campus cop who was filmed removing cash from the wallet of a street vendor.
PewDiePie, the world’s highest-paid YouTube celebrity, is in trouble for using the n-word during a live video game demonstration.
A baby bear invades a backyard in Arcadia, Calif., and the homeowners were not afraid at all — but what about when mama bear showed up?
An Oregon mother was arrested after she abandoned her young children in a public park to get a tattoo, authorities said.
The teenager whose online relationship with Anthony Weiner threw Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign into a tailspin and perhaps changed the course of American history has broken her silence.