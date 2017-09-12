JJ Abrams Returning to Write, Direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Fol - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

JJ Abrams Returning to Write, Direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Following Colin Trevorrow Exit

Updated: Sep 12, 2017 10:55 AM
