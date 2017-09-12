Dr. Phil's exclusive interview with Sinead O'Connor airs Tuesday

Tune into CBS 8 to see Dr. Phil's exclusive interview with Sinead O'Connor at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Singer Sinead O'Connor recently made no secret of her depression and mental illness after posting a video about her struggles to Facebook.

Now, the Grammy award-winner is sitting down with Dr. Phil to discuss what led to her breakdown and what she's doing now to try and get help.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Phil spoke to Morning Extra about this exclusive interview.

The recent Facebook video posted by the Sinead revealed she was depressed and desperate for help, living alone in a modest motel room in New Jersey.

Sinead asked Dr. Phil for help placing her in a long-term treatment facility, and for a platform to tell her story to destigmatize mental illness.

See the video Sinead posted online below:

