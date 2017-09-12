How to stay 'calm, cool and connected'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many people are glued to their phones and computers at all times.

But experts say too much technology can be harmful to physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

Author of "Calm, Cool, and Connected: 5 Digital Habits for a More Balanced Life," Arlene Pellicane visited Morning Extra to talk about her 5-step plan to center lives and declutter screen time.

Some of Arlene's tips include:

Practice the pivot: This includes about pivoting away from your computer, phone, to talk to the real-life person in front of you.

Have a time to power off: This could be charging your phone in another room overnight, taking a walk around the block without your phone, practicing a digital Sabbath or going a day without technology from time to time.

Ask one question before going online: "What am I here to do?"

Begin and end the day in a peaceful way: Instead of being stressed out on your phone first and last thing.