Escape From Paradise: See the Harrowing Rescue of Americans Stranded on Tropical Island by Irma

Millions of people in Florida and all over the Southeast have no electricity and no way to keep their food from spoiling following Hurricane Irma.
Hundreds of Americans sat shoulder to shoulder inside a military cargo plane as they became refugees from the chaos of the Caribbean island of St. Martin that was brought on by Hurricane Irma.
Harrison Ford may have played an adventurer, space pilot and even the president on screen, but has the Blade Runner actor become a crossing guard in New York City?
A Texas couple is suing the Boy Scouts of America after the tragic death of their teen son during a hiking trip.
A New Hampshire boy has been hospitalized after several teens allegedly taunted him with racial slurs and pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, the boy’s family said.
A touching photo of a Florida police officer holding hands with a K-9 officer has warmed hearts amid rescue efforts during Hurricane Irma.
Critics are questioning the motives of a UC Berkeley campus cop who was filmed removing cash from the wallet of a street vendor.