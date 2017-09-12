40 restaurants participating in Taste of Downtown on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego is a beautiful city with so many options for dining out.

Thursday you can sample of 40 restaurants throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, and the city center at the Taste of Downtown.

Sponsor of the big event Steve Espino along with a few chef friends stopped by Morning Extra to preview the event.

Taste of Downtown will be held from 5 – 9 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event.

Proceeds benefit the Downtown San Diego Partnership, a non-profit organization "committed to the success of San Diego’s vibrant and world-class urban center."

