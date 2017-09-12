Remaking 'Dirty Dancing': How the TV Movie Turned into Summer Camp for the Cast

Looks like it's not over for Scottie and Larsa Pippen! One year after filing for divorce, the two are focusing on their family and trying to make their marriage work. ET has learned that the couple moved their family from Miami to Los Angeles at the end of last month.



