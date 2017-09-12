EXCLUSIVE: For Amber Tamblyn, Having a Child Is the Ultimate Expression of Art

Diane… Special Agent Dale Cooper What do you tell people to expect before watching Twin
Peaks? It’s as complicated an answer as what to expect when you meet David Lynch.
Just ask the man: “They expect, like, a person that's 5-foot-8. Who's very
hairy. Who's had most of their teet...
It’s the perfect summer day in western North Carolina --
sunny, breezy and warm with blues skies reflecting against the lake and
stretching for miles over rolling green meadows -- and entering the grounds of
the country club, a giant “Kellerman’s Lodge” sign greets you from the golf
...
On the seventh episode of CBS' Survivor: Game Changers, which aired
April 12, castaway Zeke Smith was outed as
transgender by Jeff Varner in a desperate attempt to save himself
from elimination. "There is deception here. Deceptions on levels, Jeff,
that these guys don't even understand," ...
Either as a writer, director, or producer, George Lucas has
been integral to the production of many movies we consider classics. The Star
Wars and Indiana Jones franchises are notable for their worldwide
success, but that was never an ambition for the USC film grad.
Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his romance with “magical” Jennifer Lopez and the special bond she has developed with his daughters.
After briefly appearing on as a contributor and then landing
his own Comedy Central series, Important
Things With Demetri Martin, the comedian is now making his feature film
writing and directorial debut with Dean.
To snag a Tony nomination for his first major Broadway performance (his debut was in the ensemble of 2006's The Threepenny Opera),
Lucas Steele has made his way from small-town Pennsylvania all the way to the
far reaches of outer space. When Steele’s character Anatole makes his dramatic
...
By the time she was
cast as a heroic pilot in the musical Come From Away, first-time Tony Award
nominee Jenn Colella had played both Amelia Earhart and Peter Pan onstage.
“There’s just something about me being up in the air that feels right,” Colella
tells ET.
It may seem odd that
an actor as firmly associated with New Yawk as Danny DeVito would wait till his
early 70s to make his Broadway debut, in this year’s revival of Arthur Miller’s The
Price. Mind you, DeVito -- who’s actually a Jersey boy, born in Neptune
Township and raised in Asbur...