Police: Woman who took own life at Mission Valley office killed mother

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman who took her own life at an office building in July - after the body of her mother was discovered - has been determined to be her mother's killer, according to authorities.

On July 22, San Diego Police officers responded to a 911 call of a deceased person found inside an office building located in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley. Officers found the body of a female inside an office at that location and determined she had died as the result of a single gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified by police as Maria Kelly of Chula Vista.

According to authorities, Kelly's daughter 34-year-old daughter Crystal Vasquez drove to the scene after she was informed by family members that her mother's body had been found.

Shortly after arriving, Vasquez reportedly went to use a restroom where she died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SDPD Homicide detectives conducted an investigation into both cases.

Investigators say their findings indicate that Vasquez shot her mother on the afternoon of July 20 and left her body in the utility room of her office. On July 21, Vasquez reportedly cashed a check written fraudulently from her mother's account.

According to authorities, upon arriving at the scene on July 22 Vasquez learned that there may be video surveillance footage of the entry and exit to her mother's office. At that time, Vasquez excused herself to the bathroom where she then shot herself.

Forensics determined the handgun used by Vasquez to commit suicide was the same gun used in the murder of Maria Kelly.

Video surveillance also showed Vasquez inside the office with her mother at the time of her murder.

