San Diego universities recognized by national rankings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's institutions of higher learning fared well in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings released Tuesday.



UC San Diego was ranked as the 42nd best national university, and ninth- best public school. Among more detailed categories, UCSD was sixth in biomedical engineering and 20th in undergraduate engineering.



"It's is an honor to continue to be recognized for providing a world- class education and exceptional student experience," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla.



"As one of the nation's top public research universities, UC San Diego thrives on a culture of collaboration that sparks discoveries to benefit humankind," Khosla said. "We are dedicated to ensuring our students have the opportunity to become changemakers, equipped with the multidisciplinary skills needed to accelerate answers to our world's most pressing issues."



The University of San Diego was ranked 90th overall and 52nd best for veterans. USD officials said their school is the youngest private institution in the rankings.



"As an engaged contemporary Catholic university committed to providing students with an outstanding liberal arts education, USD students grow as individuals and global citizens," said USD President James Harris III. "We want our students to graduate prepared to launch successful careers or to further their education at the graduate level."



USD also boasted the 12th ranked undergraduate engineering program among those that don't offer a doctorate.



San Diego State University continued its climb up the rankings, reaching 140 overall, as the 68th best public school. SDSU's international business program ranked 12th, while the online graduate education program was 22nd.



Last year, SDSU ranked 146th overall, and the 74th best public university. Just five years ago, the university came in at No. 165.



"San Diego State University's success in these important rankings is a reflection of the quality education and the outstanding dedication and achievements of our faculty, students and staff," said SDSU Interim President Sally Roush. "Their commitment to this university creates the foundation for the academic programs that are being recognized in these rankings."



Among the 15 criteria considered by the publication were graduation and first-year student retention rates, assessment by administrators at peer institutions, faculty resources, admissions selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.



Point Loma Nazarene ranked 17th for regional universities in the west, and Cal State San Marcos was 76th.