San Diego universities recognized by national rankings

A woman who took her own life at an office building in July - after the body of her mother was discovered - has been determined to be her mother's killer, according to authorities.
Police sought the public's help Tuesday to find a Navy SEAL veteran last seen more than two weeks ago at his residence in the Chollas Lake Park area.
San Diego is a beautiful city with so many options for dining out. Thursday you can sample of 40 restaurants throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, and the city center at the Taste of Downtown.
Whether you prefer your handmade tortillas filled with shrimp, skirt steak or pork belly, you can indulge this Taco Tuesday while helping hurricane victims.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday took the first step toward creating a $25 million trust fund that will allow county government to directly invest in affordable housing.
Many people are glued to their phones and computers at all times. But experts say too much technology can be harmful to physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
A fire erupted in a National City group home Tuesday, extensively damaging it and displacing a total of 13 people who live in the house and in two attached studio apartments.
A Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was flown to San Diego Monday to join a young Bengal tiger discovered during an alleged smuggling attempt from Mexico.
A San Diego councilwoman Monday called on the city to take stronger measures along the San Diego River against an outbreak of hepatitis A on the same day that city crews began washing down streets and sidewalks in an effort to control the disease.
Temperatures are expected to be about average Tuesday across San Diego County before a low-pressure system lingering off the coast moves in Wednesday to bring significantly cooler weather.