Padres release 2018 schedule highlighted by opening homestand - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres release 2018 schedule highlighted by opening homestand

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg, right, greets teammate Austin Hedges (18) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg, right, greets teammate Austin Hedges (18) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres will open their 2018 season with a seven-game homestand featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, and conclude their slate with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a schedule released Tuesday.

The season gets off to an early start, beginning Thursday, March 29, against the Brewers at 1:10 p.m.

After three games against the Brew Crew, the Rockies come to San Diego for four games. Both opponents are contending for a wildcard berth this season.

The concluding series against the D-backs follows a pair of three-game sets in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Interleague play will be against American League West teams, with San Diego appearances by the Athletics, Angels, Mariners and Rangers. The Padres will also travel to Houston to play the Astros, considered strong World Series contenders.

Most weeknight games will begin at 7:10 p.m., while Sunday games will return to a 1:10 p.m. start, the Padres said. Saturday contests will begin at either 5:40 p.m. or 7:10 p.m., depending on television restrictions.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.