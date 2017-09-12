Local firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy

A San Diego councilwoman Monday called on the city to take stronger measures along the San Diego River against an outbreak of hepatitis A on the same day that city crews began washing down streets and sidewalks in an effort to control the disease.
A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Diego on behalf of two people and the approximately 143 million U.S. consumers whose Equifax consumer credit files were hacked in mid-May through July.
The Padres will open their 2018 season with a seven-game homestand featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, and conclude their slate with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a schedule released Tuesday.
San Diego's institutions of higher learning fared well in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings released Tuesday.
A woman who took her own life at an office building in July - after the body of her mother was discovered - has been determined to be her mother's killer, according to authorities.
Police sought the public's help Tuesday to find a Navy SEAL veteran last seen more than two weeks ago at his residence in the Chollas Lake Park area.
San Diego is a beautiful city with so many options for dining out. Thursday you can sample of 40 restaurants throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, and the city center at the Taste of Downtown.
Whether you prefer your handmade tortillas filled with shrimp, skirt steak or pork belly, you can indulge this Taco Tuesday while helping hurricane victims.