Local firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — More than 800 firefighters will take to the streets of San Diego this Thursday for a good cause.

It's part of the 63rd annual Fill the Boot fundraiser, which benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters will be stationed along intersections and freeway off-ramps with boots collecting donations from any passing motorists.

The chief of fire says every little bit helps.

"Give whatever you can," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy. "If it's just a little bit of change in your ash tray, whatever it is please - slow down, please stop, please give, because it matters."

Money raised from the event will benefit the MDA Care Center at Rady Children's Hospital as well as UC San Diego Health.