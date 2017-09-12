2 Americans, Russian head for International Space Station

What's with all the bees? A lot of San Diegans are seeing more bees and wasps as the last few weeks of summer wind down because, during this time of year, there are more of them. And the nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say their patients are feeling the sting.
Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in San Diego since he was 15 years old.
The City of Chula Vista is considering supporting a bill that would bar state and local law enforcement in California from using resources to help with immigration enforcement.
California Gov. Jerry Brown and top lawmakers announced Tuesday that they plan to spend $30 million helping young immigrants with legal services and college financial aid.
The shooting deaths of a tax preparer and her adult daughter in Mission Valley two months ago were a case of murder-suicide committed by the younger woman after she was caught embezzling from her mother's business, authorities reported Tuesday.
A San Diego councilwoman Monday called on the city to take stronger measures along the San Diego River against an outbreak of hepatitis A on the same day that city crews began washing down streets and sidewalks in an effort to control the disease.
A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Diego on behalf of two people and the approximately 143 million U.S. consumers whose Equifax consumer credit files were hacked in mid-May through July.
The Padres will open their 2018 season with a seven-game homestand featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, and conclude their slate with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a schedule released Tuesday.