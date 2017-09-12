Chula Vista votes to endorse of California's 'Sanctuary State' bill

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — The City of Chula Vista has voted in favor of endorsing a bill that would bar state and local law enforcement in California from using resources to help with immigration enforcement.

The city council voted 3-2 in support of Senate Bill 54 – also called the "Sanctuary State" bill - after a lengthy debate Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, two dozen activists from local groups took to the steps of Chula Vista City Hall on Tuesday to send the council a message.

They say they're worried the crackdown on illegal immigration under President Trump's administration will tear apart their community and families.

The California Senate passed a bill in April to limit state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

It also calls for schools, hospitals and courthouses to be free from federal immigration enforcement.

Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas said the council waited to see the bill in full form before taking an ultimate position.