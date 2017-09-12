Will Chula Vista join 'sanctuary state' movement? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Will Chula Vista join 'sanctuary state' movement?

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — The City of Chula Vista is considering supporting a bill that would bar state and local law enforcement in California from using resources to help with immigration enforcement. 

The city council was debating Tuesday night whether or not to support Senate Bill 54 – also called the "Sanctuary State" bill.  

Earlier Tuesday, two dozen activists from local groups took to the steps of Chula Vista City Hall on Tuesday to send the council a message. 

They say they're worried the crackdown on illegal immigration under President Trump's administration will tear apart their community and families. 

The California Senate passed a bill in April to limit state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities. 

It also calls for schools, hospitals and courthouses to be free from federal immigration enforcement. 

Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas says the council was waiting to see the bill in full form before taking an ultimate position. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.