Meeting the Godfather of downtown demolition projects

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in downtown San Diego since he was 15 years old.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows Mike to a downtown demo site where his crew is leveling eight whole city blocks to make way for the Manchester Pacific Gateway. And before their day is done, Mike makes Jeff an offer he can't refuse.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.