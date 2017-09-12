Meeting the Godfather of downtown demolition projects

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in downtown San Diego since he was 15 years old.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows Mike to a downtown demo site where his crew is leveling eight whole city blocks to make way for the Manchester Pacific Gateway. And before their day is done, Mike makes Jeff an offer he can't refuse.
Bringing down the house! Meet San Diego's "Demo Man" at 5:40 pm in the Zevely Zone on Channel 8. @CBS8 @amgdemolition @BeckEllmanHeald pic.twitter.com/UeciMPUHne— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) September 12, 2017
Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in San Diego since he was 15 years old.
A nonprofit group called Bugles Across America isn't asking for donations... they simply want people to know they'll play "Taps" at every military funeral for free.
On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men mentoring program helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.
Whether you watch our news on television or a tablet, for those of you who tune in nightly we don't take your loyalty lightly.
When a person dances around death - not once, but twice - it can lead to something extraordinary. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Extraordinary Ballroom Dance Studio in in Little Italy.
If you love your smart phone - the way most people do - you should probably know the technology that makes it work wasn't created in Silicon Valley, but here in San Diego.
While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland.
In order to celebrate 25 years in business, Geppetto's Toy Stores will send one lucky child and their parent on an all-expenses paid trip to New York City.
These days, you don't have to jump out of a plane at 12,000 feet to enjoy the adrenaline rush of sky diving.