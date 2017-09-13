Friends who organized GoFundMe for new wheelchair get Principal surprise

Earlier this summer, News 8’s Abbie Alford introduced you to two Poway third graders who are the best of friends - Kamden Houshan and Paul Burnett.

Paul and Kamden met on the playground at Pomerdo Elementary School in Poway when they were in kindergarten. A few months ago, Paul recognized his buddy Kamden, who is in a wheelchair, was in need of some new wheels heading into third grade and decided to launch a fundraising campaign to “Keep Kamden Rollin’.”

Alford made a follow-up visit to Poway Tuesday to check in on the boys and to get a first-hand look at a special surprise Pomerado Elementary School Principal Laura Crow and a Walmart co-manager planned for them.

Crow said Kamden and Paul's friendship is a shining example of the school’s motto: "Work hard, be kind and let no excuse stand in our way.”

The surprise for the “everyday heroes” was a pair of backpacks filled to the brim with new school supplies and Legos.

Kamden is still waiting on his new chair as well as his return to the classroom. The warehouse building his chair is in Texas and was severely delayed by Hurricane Harvey. Another speed bump for Kamden was a gastrointestinal operation that will keep him recovering at home for about three more weeks.

Kamden is in good spirits, though. The new school supplies and Legos, as well as frequent visits from his buddy Paul should keep him entertained.

