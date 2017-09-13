'America's Got Talent': Kechi Makes Mel B Cry During Heart-Wrenching Performance, Opens Up About Her Mom

Kechi Okwuchi's America's Got Talent semi-finals performance on Tuesday night brought one of the judges to tears.
Wilmer Valderrama was just one of dozens celebrities who showed their support on Tuesday night for victims of the nation's recent catastrophic hurricanes.
The Houston, Texas-area suffered severe flooding after Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast region last month, while the entire state o...
Kechi Okwuchi's America's Got Talent semi-finals performance on Tuesday night brought one of the judges to tears.